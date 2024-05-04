Young boxers compete in”King of Ring”

OXNARD, Calif.-"The King Of The Ring" amateur boxing event took place on on Saturday.

The nonprofit T.W.I.N.S. hosted the boxing matches at the Oxnard Boys and Girls Club on 7th St.

Organizers Mario Aguiniga and Jose Chavez say T.W.I.N.S. stands for "Together We Inspire Neighborhood Superstars."

Kids got in for free to enjoy nine fights.

Coaches want kids to know Oxnard is home to famous Olympic and professional boxers.

Many got their start in La Colonia.

Boxer Jose Perez said he loves the sport.

"They are amazing coaches. One of my coaches here is Coach Joe. I get to fight. I get to work out, I like it," said Perez.

Coach Chavez is inviting the city and community to support more matches.

"I just want to let people know that here in Oxnard, boxing is back. We are going to try to bring more shows here. " said Chavez, " All we really need the community to come out and support."

Longtime Coach Rubin Juarez is coaching his third generation of boxers.

He is a role model to many.

"Boxing may sound like its brutal and tough, but you know what this is positive sport it keeps them off the Street and this is all we would like for any youth in the community to be part of a sport. It doesn't have to be boxing but this is what we like," said Juarez.

ESO sold T-Shirts and the boxing book entitled "The Lioness Within" by boxing champion Graciela Casillas at the event.

Thank to community support boxing coaches say amateur boxing events like this one give kids a road map for success.