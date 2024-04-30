Skip to Content
Santa Barbara County supervisors to choose North County sites to rezone for new housing

Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors
The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors meet in Joseph Centeno Betteravia Government Administration Building in Santa Maria on April 30, 2024. (Dave Alley/KEYT)
By
Published 11:46 am

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors is holding two separate special meetings this week to decide which sites it plans to rezone in order to meet state housing requirements.

California law requires that Santa Barbara County will need to have enough housing in order to meet its 2023-2031 Regional Housing Needs Allocation (RHNA), which totals 5,664 units, including 1,522 units for the North County and 4,142 units for the South Coast.

The 2023-2031 Santa Barbara County Housing Element Update (HEU) has identified 18 potential rezone sites in the North County and 18 potential rezone sites and nine County-owned sites in the South Coast.

Supervisors are meeting on Tuesday to decide on Santa Barbara County Planning Commission recommendations on rezoning 18 sites in the North County and nine sites on the South Coast.

The County must meet its RHNA allocation in order to create enough housing for people who are designated into lower- and moderate income categories.

Tuesday's hearing is taking place at the Joseph Centeno Betteravia Government Administration Building in Santa Maria, while Friday's meeting is set for the Board of Supervisors Chambers in County Administration Building in Santa Barbara.

Author Profile Photo

Dave Alley

Dave Alley is a reporter and anchor at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Dave, click here.

