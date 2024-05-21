A Tranquil Tuesday ahead

It'll be a cold and clear morning in Santa Barbara this Tuesday. Winds were strong enough yesterday evening to inhibit the marine layer from forming overnight, this means clear skies prevail and it'll feel frigid as you head out the door. We could see a thin layer of clouds developing in the first half of the day, but high pressure will promote clear skies by midday. Temperatures begin to warm today, so between the sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures, it'll be a perfect day to be outside! Highs climb into the upper 50s and 60s near the beaches and 70 and 80s inland. Winds pick back up by the evening, just below advisory levels so this will influence the formation of the marine layer yet again.

Its likely we will see clear skies heading into Wednesday. This is dependent on strong overnight winds and a weaker temperature inversion. Since high pressure stalls over the area, temperatures will warm even further. Most of the area can expect seasonal temperatures as highs warm into the 60s and 70s with a smattering of 80s inland.

High pressure exits by Thursday, this means the marine layer will move right back in. Clouds struggle to clear near the beaches and a cooling trend kicks off. More May Gray and mild temperatures last into the weekend.