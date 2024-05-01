UCSB students gather for pro-Palestine rally

ISLA VISTA, Calif. – UC Santa Barbara students began gathering for a pro-Palestine rally on Wednesday afternoon.

News Channel's Tracy Lehr reported engineering students walked out of class in solidarity with Palestinian workers on this May day.

Mohammaed Rehman, a UCSB engineering student, said "We're just calling for the freedom of Palestinian people, and there are Jewish-Palestinian people, Muslim-Palestinian people, Christian-Palestinian people, and its very important to keep that in mind."

"I am not going to say we are here to burn buildings but we are here to make noise," commented Lexi L., a UCSB student. "We are here to make it known that student voices need to be heard and we didn’t consent to be complicit in genocide."

"I want the UC to divest and disclose their involvement in Palestine, their participation in the displacement of people," commented Ericka B., another UCSB student.

Both Lexi and Ericka said they are graduating in June and want their voices heard, and that they invited others to camp and considered the chants antisemitic.

