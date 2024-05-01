U.S. Congressman Salud Carbajal secures $2 million for Pioneer Park in Lompoc

LOMPOC, Calif. – United States Congressman Salud Carbajal secured nearly $2 million in federal funding for Pioneer Park in Lompoc. Carbajal said the City of Lompoc will fund an additional $2 million to complete the $4 million project by 2025.

Renovations have already begun and community members will be able to enjoy new park and fitness amenities by this June. The baseball field will require more time until approximately Feb. 2025.

Carbajal and his staff has secured $15 million in federal funds for various projects across Lompoc. He said he was able to do the groundwork in Washington with the help of his staff, Lompoc city staff, and local organizations who are pushing to create a thriving community in Lompoc.

