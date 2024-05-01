Two new roundabouts finished in the Montecito-Santa Barbara area

MONTECITO, Calif. – Two roundabouts have been finished for commuters in Montecito and Santa Barbara to ease what were often slower travel points where stop signs were in place.

One is on Olive Mill Road at Coast Village Road and connects with ramps for Highway 101 and also a link to North Jameson Lane.

The other is on San Ysidro Road a block away at North Jameson Lane and Highway 101.

The projects have been a joint effort for Cal Trans, the County of Santa Barbara, the City of Santa Barbara and the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments.

There were many community meetings prior to the construction and information provided to the community throughout the process.

The roundabouts have been in use for weeks, but the final fine-tuning has been taking place with signage, landscaping and lighting.

The roundabouts are expected to make it easier for commuters to get around on their daily tasks and have access to businesses without on going congestion.

It is also important to have the roundabouts in place prior to the expansion plans for Highway 101 through the area.

A special ribbon cutting will take place Thursday morning to celebrate the completion of both roundabouts.

(More details, video and video will be added here later today.)