Santa Barbara City Council on board when it comes to renovating General Western Aero Hangars

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Santa Barbara City Council members are on board when it comes to saving historic airport hangars.

They listened to a presentation, on Tuesday, about renovating and reusing the General Western Aero Hangars in the same Santa Barbara Airport location where they were built in 1931.

Amelia Earhart was once photographed on a plane in front of them and WWII troops used the hangars as barracks .

The airport will have to find about $2 million in public funding since the hangars are not eligible for Federal Aviation Administration grants.

They have not been named historic landmarks yet, but that could allow some flexibility in their future use.

Santa Barbara Airport Project Planner Jessica Metzger said the restore, and reuse in place plan is the most popular.

She said they will be inviting public input right away.

Airport Director Chris Hastert said they are located in a flood plane but have survived all these years.

Reconstruction could include flood protection walls.

Supporters call them "hidden gems" and they don't think funding will be a problem.

One of the hangars could be used by nonprofits for events and museum displays.

The other could be used to inspire young people to learn about building cars and planes.

Members of the Community Hot Rod Project would like to see that idea take flight.