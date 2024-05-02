New SLO County top administrator settling into the position, ready to face important issues

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – San Luis Obispo County's new Chief Administrative Officer Matt Pontes is just settling into the high-profile position serving as the county's top administrator.

On Thursday, just his fourth day on the job, he spoke with News Channel to explain what led him to back to San Luis Obispo, where he earned a degree at Cal Poly, and what will be the top issues he'll be facing in the position.

"Day four, it's drinking out of a firehose still, but there's a lot of great things going on here for SLO County," said Pontes. "It's just good to be home. It's good to be back in the community."

Since officially starting on Monday, Pontes said he's been very busy getting to know the people he will be working with directly in the San Luis Obispo County government office, as well as many of the residents in the community too.

"I'm meeting with folks," said Pontes. "I attended welcome home meeting last night out in the community and I got to hear some of the community's input on that. that was the reason for that meeting. I'm meeting with department heads and Board members trying to get acclimated back into all the services that we're delivering."

Tune into News Channel tonight for more on San Luis Obispo County's top administrator and why the Board of Supervisors believe he was the right candidate to fill the position.