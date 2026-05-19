Sheriff’s Office Seized Evidence and Excavated at Susan Flores’ Home in connection with Kristin Smart Search

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. (KEYT) – The Sheriff's Office shared Tuesday that soil samples collected during a search of Susan Flores' home earlier this month appeared to show the presence of human remains, but a dig did not result in confirmation and some items were removed from the home as potential evidence connected to the 1996 disappearance of Cal Poly freshman Kristin Smart.

In October of 2022, Paul Flores, a fellow student at Cal Poly at the time of Smart's disappearance and the last person seen with her, was convicted of her murder despite her body never being recovered.

Prosecutors accused Paul Flores of killing Smart during an attempted rape in his Cal Poly dorm room and his father Ruben Flores was alleged to have helped conceal Smart's body.

The father and son were both arrested in April of 2021 as part of the decades-long investigation.

Flores' father's home in Arroyo Grande was part of the search for Kristin Smart, even years after her disappearance and a contributing factor as to why Paul's father Ruben was charged as an accessory in Smart's murder.

Ruben Flores was found not guilty during the same trial that found his son guilty of Smart's death and Susan Flores invoked her Fifth Amendment right against self incrimination instead of testifying.

On May 6 of this year, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office served a search warrant at Susan Flores' Arroyo Grande home in connection with the search for Kristin Smart.

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's personnel searching Susan Flores' home on May 6, 2026.

Chris Lambert of the Your Own Backyard podcast, which covered the disappearance and subsequent trial connected to Smart's disappearance, shared with Your News Channel that Susan Flores was the one who received the search warrant the morning of May 6, 2026.

The search continued into the next day and matched prior searches of Ruben Flores' home.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office, detectives used investigative tools and techniques, including ground penetrating radar and soil vapor science, during their search of her home.

Image shared of Susan Flores' home on May 6, 2026, by the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.

Soil analysis from a side yard at the Arroyo Grande home "produced results consistent with the possible presence of human remains" shared the local law enforcement agency Tuesday.

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's personnel searching Susan Flores' home on May 8th and 9th of this year.

On May 8, an additional search warrant was executed for that side yard and excavation activities continued into the next day when the Sheriff's Office ended its latest search in the Smart investigation.

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's personnel searching Susan Flores' home on May 8th and 9th of this year.

While no human remains were recovered, investigators did take custody of "several items considered evidentiary in nature" and those seized items are now part of the ongoing investigation detailed the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's personnel searching Susan Flores' home on May 8th and 9th of this year.

"The Sheriff's Office remains fully committed to finding Kristin and bringing her home to her family," stated a press release Tuesday from the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office. "No further information is available at this time. The Sheriff's Office will not be making any additional comments or providing further updates regarding this investigation."