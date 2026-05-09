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San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office ends search without Kristin Smart’s remains

KEYT
By
today at 4:17 pm
Published 4:27 pm

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (KEYT) – The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office announced Saturday it ended its search of Susan Flores' house without finding Kristin Smart's remains.

The search concluded after four days and the SLOCSO will not make further comment or update regarding the investigation.

SLOCSO detectives will evaluate all evidence recovered in the investigation and said they remain fully committed to bringing Kristin home to her family.

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