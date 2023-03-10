Timeline of Kristin Smart murder case

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - Paul Flores has been sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for the 1996 murder of Cal Poly student Kristin Smart. We look back at 10 significant developments in the case that lasted nearly 27 years.

1. May 25, 1996: Kristin Smart disappears

Investigators say the Cal Poly freshman left a party at 2 a.m. Another student, Paul Flores, walked with her and would later tell investigators they parted ways outside his dorm building. Days later, the Cal Poly campus and surrounding areas were searched, and investigators interviewed Flores.

2. November 1996: Smart family files civil lawsuit

Smart's parents filed a wrongful death lawsuit in civil court against Paul Flores, allowing them to request witnesses to appear at a formal court proceeding and testify under oath.

3. November 1997: Paul Flores takes the 5th

Paul Flores was called in for a deposition, but refused to answer questions. Flores invoked his 5th amendment rights during questioning from Smart family attorney James Murphy.

4. May 25, 2002: Smart declared legally dead

With no significant developments in the case, Kristin Smart was declared legally dead, six years after she first disappeared. The case remained active but there were no big developments until 2010, when San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Ian Parkinson was elected to office and said he would review the case.

5. September 2016: Cal Poly hillside searched

A large search of a hillside at Cal Poly went on for days. Land was excavated based on a tip related to the investigation, but no evidence was recovered.

6. September 2019: Podcast renews interest

The Your Own Backyard podcast renewed interest in the case, both locally and nationally.

Orcutt native Chris Lambert's deep dive into the unsolved mystery was credited by law enforcement as being extremely beneficial to the case.

7. February 2021: Flores homes searched

Authorities searched the Los Angeles area home of Paul Flores, announcing they recovered items of interest. The Arroyo Grande property owned by Paul's father, Ruben Flores, was also searched. Ground penetrating radar and cadaver dogs were deployed.

8. April 13, 2021: Paul and Ruben Flores arrested

Paul Flores was arrested at his Los Angeles area home. He was charged with the murder of Kristin Smart. His father Ruben was arrested in Arroyo Grande and charged with helping hide Smart's body.

9. July 18, 2022: Opening statements in trial

After a lengthy preliminary hearing in the summer of 2022, opening statements began in the trial against both Paul and Ruben Flores. It was held in Monterey County court after the defense requested a change of venue because of publicity around the case.

10. Oct. 18 2022: Verdicts read

Paul Flores was found guilty of murdering Kristin Smart. Ruben Flores, who had a separate jury, was found not guilty of being an accessory to the crime.