Morro Bay man arrested in connection with recent commercial burglary spree across SLO County

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – On Wednesday, a 27-year-old Morro Bay man was arrested in connection with a series of burglaries this year across the region.

An investigation kicked off after multiple locations in San Luis Obispo County, including Cambria, Cayucos, San Simeon, and Templeton, had commercial burglaries in April of this year stated a press release Thursday from the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.

Business impacted by the burglaries include the San Simeon Post Office, Artifacts Gallery, McLean Jewelry, and Upscale Resale added the local law enforcement agency.

After detectives served search warrants in Morro Bay and San Luis Obispo linked to a single suspect, evidence was recovered connected to several of the recent burglaries noted the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.

On June 10, 2026, a 27-year-old man was located in the 4700 block of Santa Fe Road in San Luis Obispo and arrested on four felony burglary charges and one count of attempted burglary in connection with the series of commercial burglaries detailed the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.

During the arrest, the man was found to be in possession of stolen property connected to a commercial burglary earlier the same day in San Luis Obispo and investigators later learned he was out on bail for a different burglary out of Morro Bay shared the local Sheriff's Office.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office, the 27-year-old has multiple felony convictions in Santa Barbara including a 2019 conviction for possession of a stolen vehicle, a 2020 conviction for assault with a deadly weapon, and a 2022 conviction for grand theft.

Detectives believe that the 27-year-old is potentially associated with numerous burglaries outside of San Luis Obispo County as well and has been associated with the Lompoc area stated the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office Detective Division at 805-781-4500.