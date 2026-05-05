Deputies turn to the public for help investigating burglary at Upscale Resale in Templeton

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – Investigators are turning to the public for help investigating a burglary last week at the Upscale Resale on Main Street in Templeton.

On April 30, deputies were dispatched for an audible alarm call at the Upscale Resale store at 590 Main Street in Templeton stated a press release Tuesday from the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.

Arriving deputies saw that the French doors at the front of the business appeared to have been forced open and the owner arrived shortly after with surveillance footage of the suspect detailed the county law enforcement agency.

The suspect was wearing a black baseball cap, a gray hooded, zip-up sweater, black jeans, gloves, and a black ski mask at the time of the break in shared the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.

Camera at the Upscale Resale store on April 30, 2026, shared by the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.

An interior camera captured the burglar rummaging around the business, grab several articles of clothing, take purses off the wall, and searching through drawers at the business detailed the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.

The suspect left the store and drover away in a white truck that appears to be a newer GMC Canyon with running boards noted the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.

Video of the suspect's vehicle leaving the Upscale Resale store on April 30, 2026, provided by the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Sheriff's North Station at 805-434-4290 or Crime Stoppers at 805-549-7867.