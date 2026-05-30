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Santa Barbara - South County

Carpinteria-Summerand Fire hosts Open House

New Chief welcomes community to Carpinteria-Summerland Fire District Open House
By
Updated
today at 8:13 pm
Published 7:32 pm

CARPINTERIA, Calif. (KEYT) The Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District hosted an open house on the last Saturday in May.

Children had a chance to spray water from a firehouse hose.

They also tried on fire gear and pulled fire hoses at Station 61 on Walnut Ave.

The open house included an obstacle course and a large bounce house.

 Families watched emergency response demonstrations in the street.

Dan Stefano is the new Fire Chief.

He described the open house like a concert.

"We are basically having a back stage pass for the community to take a look at the different things that we do everyday," said Stefano.

Santa Barbara South Coast Firefighter Foundation volunteer Gail Kvistad called it exciting to have a new chief in town.

Kvistad invited people to get involved and contribute to the foundation that benefits firefighters and community programs.

For more information visit https://www.sbsouthcoustfff.com

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Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

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