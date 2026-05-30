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Ventura County

11th annual Sgt. Ron Helus Ride For The Blue benefits First Responders

Motorcycles rev their engines during annual Sgt. Ron Helms Ride For The Blue in Ventura County
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Updated
today at 8:14 pm
Published 7:18 pm

OXNARD, California. (KEYT) Motorcycle riders took part in the 11th annual Sgt. Ron Helus Ride For The Blue on Saturday.

Motorcyclists started the ride in Simi Valley and stopped for lunch outside the Oxnard Police Department before heading to Santa Paula and Fillmore.

The annual ride was renamed in memory of the late Sgt. Ron Helus in 2019.

Helus was shot a number of times while saving lives during the Borderline Shooting in 2018.

The fatal bullet turned out to be friendly fire.

"This is my fourth time on the run," said Richard Camacho," it is supporting the first responders."

Volunteer Cristy Warner helped give out raffle prizes.

"Each and every one of these riders has signed up to help give back to the Ron Helus Ride to benefit the first responders for better mental health," said Warner of Thousand Oaks.

The ride helps fund the Ventura County Community Foundation's wellness and peer support programs.

It also funds leadership development and resiliency training for first responders.

For more information visit https://ridefortheblue.com

Article Topic Follows: Ventura County

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Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

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