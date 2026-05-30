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Ventura County

Bike MS rides into Ventura

Tracy Lehr / KEYT
By
Updated
today at 7:57 pm
Published 7:51 pm

VENTURA, Calif. (KEYT) Hundreds of rode into Ventura during the Bike MS Los Angeles Coastal Challenge on World MS Day.

They are crossed the finish line on Saturday at San Buenaventura State Beach.

The Bike MS Los Angeles Coastal Challenge raises money and awareness for multiple sclerosis.

Team Captain Diane Von Heyneman rang an orange cowbell to cheer on her team called Diane's Devilish Dynamos.

"It is very inspiring to see people supporting the Multiple Sclerosis Society," said Von Heyneman, "You know we have got to raise our money, hoping to find a cure someday and or therapies so I am very touched by how many riders do come out."

Eron Constante received a medal following his 63 mile ride.

"This is a Bike MS medal and what it means to me is I am able to ride for a good cause and having fun, I really enjoy biking and I just want to find something to ride for, for a cause," said Constante.

He is not related to anyone with MS but has met people through the event.

Direction signs posted along Harbor Blvd. and other roads helped the cyclists find their destination.

Some 100 miles.

All the cyclists will take part in a group ride on Sunday.

For more information visit https://events.nationalmssociety.org

Article Topic Follows: Ventura County

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Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

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