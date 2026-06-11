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Local Forecast

Cooler Friday, tracking more coastal clouds

KEYT
By
Published 3:24 pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Friday will be slightly cooler with an increasing marine layer.

Temperatures will be in the mid or high 70s for most areas except the interior.

Inland heat will remain for several days.

Most of our region will stay in the 70s through Saturday and Sunday as June Gloom makes a return.

The weather will remain warmer than normal through Wednesday.

Further cooling is likely next Thursday.

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Evan Vega

Evan Vega is the First Alert Forecaster for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Evan, click here.

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