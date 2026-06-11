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Santa Maria Educators Union Pushes Back Against Hike In Insurance Premiums

Santa Maria Educators Union Pushes Back Against Hike In Insurance Premiums
Dylan Padilla
Santa Maria Educators Union Pushes Back Against Hike In Insurance Premiums
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Published 3:38 pm

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) - Educators spoke up against an increase of insurance premiums at last night’s board meeting for the Santa Maria-Bonita School District.

Members of the Santa Maria Elementary Education Association (SMEEA) appeared in solidarity to support their representatives who spoke at the meeting.

Last night was the first read of a budget agenda that would increase the out-of-pocket costs for teachers’ and classified employees’ health insurance.

Union representative Jennifer Danowitz says the educators who work directly with students should be prioritized for cost of living wage increase before hiking insurance premiums.

Another read will be taking place at the next board meeting for the district on June 24th.

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Article Topic Follows: Education

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Jarrod Zinn

Jarrod is a North County Reporter for News Channel 3-12. For more about Jarrod, click here.

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