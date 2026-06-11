Friendship Center senior prom brings joy, music and connection to people living with dementia

MONTECITO, Calif. — There were plenty of smiles, lots of dancing and even a few spins around the dance floor Thursday afternoon as the Friendship Center hosted its annual Senior Prom for people living with dementia.

The event transformed the Montecito center into a celebration filled with music, laughter and community, giving participants an opportunity to enjoy a special day alongside caregivers, family members and staff.

Before the festivities began, seniors were treated to makeovers by Richie's Barbershop to help them get ready for the big day.

Organizers say the prom is about much more than dressing up and dancing. It's about creating moments of joy and connection for people whose lives have been affected by memory loss.

"Not remembering the past doesn't matter," said Friendship Center Board Member Gerrie Shapiro. "It's like we're living in the moment. They're living their best life right now."

The Friendship Center serves adults living with dementia and provides support for their families and caregivers throughout Santa Barbara County.

Executive Director Kathryn Westland said while participants may not remember every detail of the event later, the positive feelings can remain.

"People will have that feeling of joy, those endorphins with them," Westland said. "It's okay. I don't remember what necessarily caused it later in the day or even in a few hours. Let's just have fun and the family will have those memories. And that's why we also do a lot of pictures. So the families get to see them."

Music played a central role throughout the afternoon, with familiar songs filling the room and drawing guests onto the dance floor.

Shapiro said music often has a unique ability to reach people living with dementia.

"It's very common with people that have memory loss to still remember music," she said. "Music evokes memories. They remember it. They remember the words. They remember the music. They remember dancing. They remember where they were when they were listening to that music. And it's very joyful."

One of the day's most memorable moments came when two participants were crowned prom king and queen to cheers from the crowd.

Another guest received the "Manny Award," a special recognition honoring a beloved Friendship Center member who passed away last week. Organizers said the award celebrates someone who embodies joy, kindness and a genuine connection with others — qualities they said Manny demonstrated every day.

As music played and couples danced across the floor, the afternoon served as a reminder that connection can come in many forms.

And judging by the packed dance floor, this year's senior prom was a hit.