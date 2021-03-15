Cadaver dogs, ground penetrating radar part of latest search for Kristin Smart

Crime

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. - A new development in the decades-long search for missing Cal Poly student Kristin Smart. The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office says they are now using cadaver dogs and ground penetrating radar to search a property in Arroyo Grande.









The Arroyo Grande home belongs to Ruben Flores, the father of Paul Flores, who has been a long-time person of interest in the disappearance of Smart.

The Sheriff's Office says these new tactics in the search could take two days to complete. And warn traffic in the area may be impacted for non-resident vehicles.

Smart disappeared in 1996 walking back to her dorm room in San Luis Obispo.