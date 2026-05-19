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Principal Of St. Joseph High School Placed On Administrative Leave

Principal Of St. Joseph High School In Orcutt Has Been Placed On Administrative Leave
Jarrod Zinn
Principal Of St. Joseph High School In Orcutt Has Been Placed On Administrative Leave
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Published 1:24 pm

ORCUTT, Calif. (KEYT) - The Principal of St. Joseph High School in Orcutt has been suspended.

The announcement was made at the end of last week.

Online reports have been confirmed by St. Joseph High School staff that principal Erinn Dougherty has been placed on administrative leave.

Your News Channel is working on verifying details surrounding the reasons for the principal’s suspension.

It appears that during an incident as Dougherty was trying to handle a conflict among students, and she allegedly used language not in-line with the school’s mission.

With the end of the school year and commencement proceedings around the corner, athletic director Tom Mott has assumed interim administration duties.

The Archdiocese of Los Angeles has sent us the following statement:

"The Archdiocese of Los Angeles’ Department of Catholic Schools is working closely with the school to address this matter upholding the core Christian principles of our Catholic schools. St. Joseph High School remains committed to providing an environment grounded in faith, compassion, respect, and accountability for every student and for all in the school community. The school has taken steps to ensure that all end-of-year processes, graduation requirements and festivities will remain on schedule, and that every student successfully meets their final milestones.

We are grateful for the efforts of the school community and offer our prayers for a good rest of the school year."

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Jarrod Zinn

Jarrod is a North County Reporter for News Channel 3-12. For more about Jarrod, click here.

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