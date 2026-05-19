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Tracking elevated fire risk & Santa Ana winds Tuesday

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today at 5:27 am
Published 5:14 am

Happy Tuesday! We begin the morning with clear skies and a quick warming trend. Santa Ana winds bring elevated fire risk for all areas today. Practice fire safety and use caution. Air quality will be reduced for many areas due to multiple active burning fires. Most of the smoke will waft into Ventura and LA areas this evening where light haze will appear in Santa Barbara and could travel as far north as San Luis Obispo. Highs rise into the 70s and 80s, well above average.

Peak heating occurs Wednesday, some areas at the coast will run into a few clouds. Smoke will still be a problem as multiple fires burn around the area. Air quality may be hazardous for those with respiratory issues. If working outside take extra precautions. Winds this day are light and offshore. Fire risk is heightened for all areas. Expect another 3-5 degree warming trend for many areas.

Onshore flow is reestablished bringing May gray back to all beaches. Mostly cloudy skies prevail at the coastline through the weekend and into next week. Temperatures fall each day and rebound back to average by Friday and the weekend. Enjoy!

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Mackenzie Lake

Mackenzie Lake is the Chief Meteorologist for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mackenzie, click here.

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