Kristin Smart murder trial continues with testimony from developer who built defendant’s home where remains were believed to be hidden

SALINAS, Calif. – The high-profile Kristin Smart murder trial, where defendant Paul Flores is accused of murdering the former Cal Poly student following her disappearance in 1996, continued in a Salinas courtroom on Monday with testimony from the developer who built the home where Smart's remains were believed to be hidden at some point.

Flores is accused of killing Smart, who was a 19-year-old Cal Poly student at the time of her disappearance in May 1996, because he was reportedly the last one to see her alive after an off-campus party that spring. Paul's father, Ruben Flores, is charged as an accessory to the crime.

Court began on Monday with Edward Chadwell, the general contractor and real estate developer who built Ruben Flores' Arroyo Grande house, located at 710 White Court Way, in 1991. Chadwell owned a two-acre parcel of land that was used as an avocado tree orchard and split the two parcels into one-acre lots, including the site that became the 710 White Court home.

Chadwell answered a series of questions about the construction process of the house over the course of an hour and a half.

When asked by prosecuting attorney Chris Peuvrelle if Chadwell had found any human bodies, primates, monkeys, or ferrets in the ground during construction, he said no. Chadwell also said that there were no significant injuries during the construction process.

Defense attorney Robert Sanger asked several questions about the construction process during cross-examination. He projected several pictures of the building plans in the courtroom, including a grading plan and site plan map.

Sanger asked several questions about the construction of the deck where investigators found human blood in the soil beneath and a large 4-by-6-foot anomaly, described by experts as a "major disturbance," and prosecuting attorneys as the exact scenario where a person would dig a hole to hide a body, re-excavate the hole to take the body out, and then re-fill it.

Sanger went through photos depicting the house being built without the deck and then showing the deck under construction.

He then displayed a pair of photos taken within the last two years showing the deck being removed from the house and asked about a drainage valve and vents that could be seen on the exposed side of the house.

Sanger gave Chadwell a new roll of nylon pink string, which is used to make sure construction is being built straight. He asked if this was similar to the string he used for the construction of the White Court house. Chadwell said that pink was his favorite color to use.

News Channel 3-12 has a team in the Salinas courthouse on Monday and will update this article throughout the day.