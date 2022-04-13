One year since Paul Flores was arrested for Kristin Smart murder: Timeline of what has happened since

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – It's been one year since Paul Flores was arrested for the 1996 murder of Cal Poly student Kristin Smart – the first major movement in the high-profile case in nearly 25 years.

Smart had been missing since May 1996 after she never returned to her dorm room at Cal Poly, leaving law enforcement and the San Luis Obispo community to search and investigate vigorously for a quarter of a century.

Flores, who was long considered to be the prime suspect in Smart's disappearance and is believed to be the last person to see Smart alive, was taken into custody and booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail on April 13, 2021.

Flores' father, Ruben Flores, was also arrested and is charged for being an accessory in the crime.

The Smart family at the time said that the day of arrest was a bittersweet day that they had been waiting for for over 24 years.

"It is impossible to put into words what this day means for our family; we pray it is the first step to bringing our daughter home. While Kristin’s loving spirit will always live in our hearts, our life without her hugs, laughs and smiles is a heartache that never abates," the family released in a statement following the arrests.

"The knowledge that a father and son, despite our desperate pleas for help, could have withheld this horrible secret for nearly 25 years, denying us the chance to lay our daughter to rest, is an unrelenting and unforgiving pain. We now put our faith in the justice system and move forward, comforted in the knowledge that Kristin has been held in the hearts of so many and that she has not been forgotten."

Here's a look at all of the updates made in the case since: