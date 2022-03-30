Kristin Smart murder trial moved out of San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – The high-profile trial for the murder of Cal Poly student Kristin Smart will be moved out of San Luis Obispo County.

San Luis Obispo County Judge Craig van Rooyen made the decision Wednesday morning.

Paul Flores, who is accused of killing Smart in May 1996, and his defense team filed a change of venue motion on March 9, arguing that a fair and impartial trial could not happen in San Luis Obispo County.

Flores' father, Ruben Flores, is also charged as an accessory to the crime.

