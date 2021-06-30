Start date for upcoming preliminary hearing in Kristin Smart murder case delayed

Crime

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- The start date for the upcoming preliminary hearing in the Kristin Smart murder case has been delayed.

During a virtual hearing Wednesday morning in San Luis Obispo County Superior Court, Paul Flores' defense attorney Robert Sanger motioned to the court to push back the scheduled start that had been set for July 6.

Sanger said he is still waiting to receive "discovery," which is evidence from the prosecution.

Judge Jacquelyn Duffy, who was sitting in for Judge Craig van Rooyen, granted the motion.

Van Rooyen has presided over the case since it started in mid-April following the arrests of Paul Flores and his father Ruben Flores. Duffy said Van Rooyen is out of the office this week.

Duffy set a date for a pre-preliminary hearing for July 6 at 8:30 a.m.

Van Rooyen may select a new date for the preliminary hearing at that time.

Paul Flores, 44, has been charged in the 1996 murder of Cal Poly student Kristin Smart, while Ruben Flores has been charged as an accessory to the crime.

Paul Flores has been in custody at San Luis Obispo County Jail after his request for bail was denied van Rooyen following his arrest.

Ruben Flores, 80, has been out on bail after his reduced his bail from $250,000 to $50,000 on April 22.

Both men have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

During the highly-anticipated preliminary hearing, the prosecution will attempt to convince van Rooyen there is enough evidence for the case to move to a jury trial.