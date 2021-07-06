Future dates set in Kristin Smart murder case

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - The next phase of the high profile Kristin Smart murder case is coming into better focus.

Tuesday was supposed to mark the start of the case's preliminary hearing, but last week, it was delayed to a future date.

During a virtual court proceeding Tuesday morning in San Luis Obispo County Superior Court, a start date for the prelim was selected.

Judge Craig Van Rooyen announced it will start on Tuesday, July 20.

It's expected to last 12 days and include witness testimony and evidence presented by the prosecution.

Before that hearing, there are two additional appearances lined up.

Another pre-preliminary hearing next Monday, July 12.

As well as another hearing on July 14.

Paul Flores is charged in the 1996 murder of Cal Poly student Kristin Smart. His father, Ruben Flores, is charged as an accessory. The two were arrested in mid-April as part of the decades long investigation into her disappearance.

Paul Flores is accused of killing Smart during an attempted rape at his dorm at Cal Poly in 1996. He is believed to be the last person to see Smart alive.

Ruben Flores was released from police custody after posting bail. The two men have both pleaded not guilty to their charges.