Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Dry heat Wednesday, tracking Sandy Fire conditions

KEYT
By
Published 2:51 pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Hot temperatures and low humidity levels will peak Wednesday as the Sandy Fire burns in Ventura County.

High 70s and 80s are expected across the region with sunny but hazy skies in some areas.

Onshore flow returns between late Wednesday and early Thursday when the marine layer will make a return.

Cooler temperatures and cloudy coastlines are likely to remain beyond the weekend and into early next week, mostly in the high 60s or low 70s, including Memorial Day.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Evan Vega

Evan Vega is the First Alert Forecaster for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Evan, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.