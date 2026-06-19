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Local Forecast

Cloudy Saturday: tracking your Solstice, Father’s Day Forecast & more

KEYT
By
today at 3:19 pm
Published 3:07 pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Saturday will be cloudy with another chance for morning drizzle.

Temperatures will struggle to enter the low 70s near the coast including in Santa Barbara at the Solstice Parade.

Onshore winds will be steady as a weak cold front passes through.

Sunday, the sea breeze will weaker and there will be slight warming, 1-3 degrees, on Father's Day with more inland sunshine.

Temperatures will warm into the high 70s next week with increasing moisture from the coast of Mexico to create increased humidity, clouds, and a slight chance for showers.

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Evan Vega

Evan Vega is the First Alert Forecaster for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Evan, click here.

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