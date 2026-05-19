Skip to Content
Top Stories

Crews tackle vegetation fire near Cuyama

CalAlert
By
today at 4:34 pm
Published 4:39 pm

CUYAMA, Calif. (KEYT) – Crews are on scene for a vegetation fire that first broke out after 4:00 p.m. in the Cuyama Valley near Foothill and Kirschenmann Roads, according to Santa Barbara County Fire.

As of 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, the fire is burning at a moderate rate of spread, and evacuation orders are in place for the Cuyama Valley southeast of Perkins Road, according to the SBCFD.

As of 5:25 p.m. Tuesday, the fire has burned 10 acres, according to CAL FIRE.

For further evacuation information, citizens are asked to contact the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

More information will be provided once it becomes available to Your News Channel.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Caleb Nguyen

Caleb is a Digital Content Producer and Weekend Sports Anchor for News Channel 3-12. For more about Caleb, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.