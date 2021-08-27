‘Your Own Backyard’ podcaster objects to subpoena in Kristin Smart preliminary hearing

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Lawyers for Chris Lambert, an Orcutt podcaster whose podcast "Your Own Backyard" has raised significant interest in the Kristin Smart disappearance, have objected to a subpoena filed by Paul Flores' defense attorney during this month's preliminary hearing in San Luis Obispo County Superior Court.

Flores' lawyers served the subpoena on Aug. 10 arguing that Lambert may be called as a witness in the trial due to his interviews with several other witnesses during the making of his podcast.

The subpoena demands access to Lambert's notes, raw interview recordings, emails and text messages, a move that lawyers said would expose the identities of dozens of anonymous sources, many of whom have accused Paul Flores of sexual misconduct.

Lambert's lawyers said the subpoena violated the podcaster's constitutional privileges as a member of the media, going on to specify:

As a disseminator of news, Lambert objects to being compelled to disclose unpublished information including sources, files and documents.

Based on the First Amendment qualified reporters’ privilege, Lambert objects to providing Paul Flores’ legal team with confidential and non-confidential information that is protected by the right of privacy under the U.S. Constitution, California law, other state laws and any other privacy right.

During the preliminary case hearing, Lambert was recognized by the judge as a member of the media. However, lawyers for Paul and Ruben Flores appeared to want to stop Lambert from covering the hearing by stating he may be called as a witness.

So far, Lambert has produced ten episodes of his podcast "Your Own Backyard" which quickly became one of the most popular podcasts in the country.

It has widely been credited with renewing interesting in the search for Kristin Smart, a Cal Poly student who suddenly went missing 25 years ago.

At this time, she is believed to have been killed by Paul Flores, the last reported person to see her alive.