Search of Susan Flores’ Home Continues to Second Day in Kristin Smart Case

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. (KEYT) – The investigation into what happened to 18-year-old Kristin Smart continues as investigators continue to search two Arroyo Grande properties nearly 30 years after the disappearance of the Cal Poly Freshman.

The search entered its second day Thursday. Throughout the day, deputies could be seen walking in and out of the home of Susan Flores, scientists could be seen probing the Earth, testing the soil, and taking measurements using plastic tubing – both from Flores' home and the neighboring property.

On Wednesday morning, a search warrant was authorized by a San Luis Obispo Superior Court Judge to search Flores' home in the 500 block of East Branch Street. Flores' son, Paul Flores, was found guilty of murdering Kristin Smart back in 1996.

The San Luis Obispo Sheriff's Office has not shared any information regarding the search, only that it is being done in connection to Smart's disappearance.

"It's very dramatic. It's very, um, you get a feeling in your stomach. It's just. It's just very eerie to see all this go down in your local neighborhood," said Nipomo resident, Tracy Bowlin.

A similar search was conducted in 2021 at the home of Ruben Flores, Paul's father. Ruben was arrested alongside his son, but was found not guilty of being an accessory to the crime.

The remains of Kristin Smart have never been found, and investigators say they remain committed to bringing her home to her family.

"I just want the family to have closure for once and peace and for everyone to know where her whereabouts are. Is it here? It's, it's very nice to see this continue until her whereabouts are found," said Bowlin.

The sheriff's office has scheduled a press conference at the home of Susan Flores Friday morning at 9:00am. Your News Channel will LIVE at the scene.

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