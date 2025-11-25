Falcon 9 launch scheduled from Vandenberg Space Force Base Wednesday morning

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. (KEYT) – A Falcon 9 launch of the Transporter-15 mission, destined for sun-synchronous orbit, is currently scheduled to takeoff on Wednesday, Nov. 26, between 10:18 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. local time from Vandenberg Space Force Base's Launch Complex 4E.

The Transporter-15 rideshare mission includes multiple micro-sats and cube-sats including 59 Exolaunch customer satellites, the largest number of satellites the Berlin-based company has launched to date.

Prepared cargo for the Transporter-15 Mission. Image courtesy of Exolaunch

Other spacecraft on the Transporter-15 mission include ten SEOPS Space customers:

Alba Orbital's four spacecraft

The HUNITY (NMHH-1), a PocketQube platform for technology demonstrations and student-led experiments from the Radio Club of BME and the Budapest University of Technology and Economics

The SARI-1 and SARI-2 missions, two PocketQuebes from the Saudi Arabian Space Agency

The ANISCAT mission, a sensor-based study of environmental conditions from low-Earth orbit developed by Azerbaijan's National Science Team

Two payloads from C3S

WISDOM, a mission to demonstrate collision avoidance and safe deorbiting using a 6U satellite that separates into two 3U CubeSats

Mauve, a 16U Cubesat equipped with a 13 centimeter telescope intended to be used to observe stars in the ultraviolet and visible wavelengths

Also included on the dedicated rideshare mission is:

NASA's 3UCubed-A which will measure precipitating electrons and ultraviolet emissions in the auroral and cusp regions of Earth. A collaboration among the Sonoma State University, the University of New Hampshire, and Howard University

PW-6U a Cubesat designed to collect multispectral, medium-resolution imagery and real-time data processing for customers in the agriculture and energy sectors. The spacecraft was built by SatRev of Wroclaw, Poland

TRAYD-1 and TRYAD-2 which are identical 6U payloads part of the TRYAD mission to studey atmospheric dynamics founded by the National Science Foundation and constructed by the University of Alabama Hunstville and Auburn University

A live webcast of the launch will begin about 15 minutes before liftoff that you can watch here or on SpaceX's X/Twitter account.

Following first-stage separation, the booster assigned to this mission will return to Earth to land on the Of Course I Still Love You drone ship awaiting in the Pacific Ocean.

A depiction of that launch sequence is shown below.

There is the potential for one or more sonic booms across the region during the launch, but how far the sound travels will depend on weather and other conditions explained SpaceX.

This will be the 30th flight for the Falcon 9 on this mission which previously launched: NROL-87, NROL-85, SARah-1, SWOT, Transporter-8, Transporter-9, NROL-146, Bandwagon-2, NROL-153, NROL-192, Transporter-14, and 18 Starlink missions.