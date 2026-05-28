Elings Park Begins Work on Three Ballfields After a Successful Donation Drive

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - Elings Park will have three newly renovated baseball fields by the end of the year thanks to help from the community.

A recent eight week donation drive was a success. With a goal of $200,000, a donor offered $1 million for a grand total that ended up slightly over $1.2 million.

Work has begun already on one field.

Each one will get a new surface and improvements including changes to the dugout areas, outfields and fencing.

The current fields are worn out and in some areas they are sinking due to the land settling. It was built on the old Santa Barbara City dump.

The fields will be improved one at a time on a two-month schedule.

They should be finished by October without delay because the dry months are ahead.

(More details, photos and video will be added here later today.)

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