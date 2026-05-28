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Local Forecast

Dry Friday, warm weekend

KEYT
By
Published 2:59 pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Rain showers continue Thursday night before drying by Friday morning.

Sunshine returns Friday afternoon with warmer temperatures.

This weekend will be sunny, in the 70s and 80s, with offshore winds.

The sea breeze and marine layer returns next week with afternoon highs to stay in the 70s for the first week of June.

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Evan Vega

Evan Vega is the First Alert Forecaster for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Evan, click here.

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