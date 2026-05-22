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News Channel Talk-Backs

News Channel 3-12 Talks Iran War, Governor Race, State Street Debate

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today at 3:32 pm
Published 3:46 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) – Ahead of the upcoming primary election, your News Channel will host a political discussion Thursday at 6pm, and we want you apart of the conversation.

Join former Santa Barbara City Councilman Dale Francisco and former State Representative Hannah Beth Jackson for a LIVE conversation on topics like tensions in Iran and China, the race for California Governor, and the heated debate on what to do with State Street.

Drop your questions, comments, opinons in the chat box below.


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