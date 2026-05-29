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San Luis Obispo County

Jacob Clopton charged with seven felonies after over one hundred guns and methamphetamine found at Morro Bay home

KEYT News
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today at 10:27 am
Published 10:42 am

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – Seven felony counts have been filed against Jacob Cole Clopton after a search of a Morro Bay home resulted in the seizure of over one hundred firearms, ammunition, and methamphetamine earlier this month.

On March 12, a search warrant was executed by San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office deputies at a home on Little Morro Creek Road in Morro Bay stated a press release from the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.

Detectives seized around 107 firearms, a "substantial quantity of ammunition, magazines, firearms components, and methamphetamine during the search of the home detailed the local prosecutor's office.

Clopton was previously convicted of felony resisting arrest and felony unlawful driving or taking of a vehicle in San Luis Obispo County in 2024, and felony theft of a firearm in Cameron County, Texas in 2016, noted the criminal complaint filed in San Luis Obispo County Superior Court this week.

The 39-year-old's Texas conviction is alleged to qualify as a prior strike offense under California's Three Strikes law added the complaint.

According to the criminal complaint, Clopton is now facing the following charges:

  • H&S 11370.1(a)-Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance While Armed with a Loaded, Operable Firearm
  • Five Felony Counts of PC 29800(a)(1)-Felony Possession of a Firearm by a Felon with Priors
  • PC 30305(a)(1)-Possession of Ammunition by a Prohibited Person

Investigators are still investigating and anyone with more information is asked to contact the San Luis Obispo County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-549-7867 or online here.

Those providing tips can remains anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward added the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.

Article Topic Follows: San Luis Obispo County

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