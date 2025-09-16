City transit authority approves final collective bargaining agreement with employees

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) – The Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District Board of Directors unanimously approved a new, three-year collective bargaining agreement with bus operators and operations supervisors Tuesday.

Bus operators and operations supervisors, represented by Teamsters Local 186, approved the contract on Friday, Sep. 12 securing a cumulative wage increase of 11.25 percent over the length of the contract.

An agreement with the union representing maintenance personnel was approved last month.

The approval now brings all three groups of employees for the transportation agency represented by labor units under new contracts effective retroactively to July 1 of this year shared the Santa Barbara Metropolitan District (MTD) in a press release Tuesday.

"I’m happy to announce that we’ve reached a fair agreement with the employees who provide a vital public service to our community," said Santa Barbara MTD General Manager Jerry Estrada. "We believe this contract shows appreciation for their hard work, while being fiscally responsible with District finances."

Last minute extensions during the negotiation process in early and late June narrowly avoided a strike and higher fares for the transit network were implemented last month.