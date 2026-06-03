Community Rallies Against City Council To Close Paul Nelson Aquatic Center

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) - During Tuesday's meeting, the City Council of Santa Maria began to consider a possible annual winter closure of the Paul Nelson Aquatics Center.

City leaders say they were surprised at the amount of public interest that continues to flood in.

As the issue is embedded within the much bigger discussions about the city’s budget challenges, city leaders say the exact course of action is less than pool-water clear.

In light of how much it costs to keep the facility running, the low revenue stream from its use has placed it on a list of budgetary considerations.

City leaders say a large crowd formed at Tuesday night’s council meeting, reinforcing a continuous flood of emails urging the council to keep the pool open year-round.

During public comment, retired Allan Hancock College professor Nancy Jo Ward said closing the pool would have even more of an adverse affect on the community than its current low revenue stream.

Ward said that, in addition to schools’ use of the pool for teaching the lifesaving skill of swimming to kids who live close to the ocean being vital to public safety, local seniors use the pool for crucial exercise and health practices — not to mention the high recreational summer use.

In light of the various concerns, the City Council has decided to keep the pool open for the time being, delaying their ultimate decision as they consider alternative options.

The city will be speaking with the stakeholders, and the discussion will be revisited at the city council’s next meeting on June 16th.

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