MTD Bus fares going up Monday from Goleta to Carpinteria

Santa Barbara, Calif. - After years of holding on to the same fare structure, the Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District (MTD) has bumped up the cost of a bus ride across the board for riders from Carpinteria to Goleta.

The new fare structure is for both cash and passes.

New passes went on sale August 4.

The MTD fares have not changed in 16 years. There are several factors that led to the change in fare structure. The change has come after community meetings for feedback.

Monday, the MTD will be adjusting the base fare from the current $1.75 to $2.50, consistent with the increased expense of operating services.

The MTD says the operating costs have increased by more than 10 percent since 2019. The average fare revenue collected per passenger has dropped slightly.

Fare revenue only accounts for 20 percent of MTD’s annual operating budget.

The major revenue sources for the District operations are fares, Federal Transit Administration (FTA) operating assistance, and sales tax.

With a population growth, the MTD no longer gets about $3-million in assistance for small cities.

Adding it all up, the District said in a statement:

"Revenue shortfalls and increasing operating expenditures in the areas of wages and benefits, fuel, insurance, and utilities are expected, continuing to increase the deficit. Without a fare adjustment, the District may be forced to reduce service."

