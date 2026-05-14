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Fraud Case Against Lompoc City Councilman Concludes Preliminary Hearing

Fraud Case Against Lompoc City Councilman Nears Conclusion Preliminary Hearing
Jarrod Zinn
Fraud Case Against Lompoc City Councilman Nears Conclusion Preliminary Hearing
By
New
Published 12:52 pm

LOMPOC, Calif. (KEYT) - The preliminary hearing for Lompoc City Councilman Steve Bridge’s fraud charges is expected to conclude today.

After several days’ worth of witness testimony, cross examination, and attorney arguments, plus a continuance due to a health issue, a conclusion is expected by this afternoon.

The prosecution has presented evidence and witness testimony that suggests Steve Bridge was deliberately practicing deceit by forging invoices to obtain city rebate money.

The city rebate program requires a licensed contractor to conduct the labor to be reimbursed by the rebates.

Audio recordings were presented in which Bridge admitted his forgery and downplayed the city rebates’ requirement that licensed contractors should do the labor.

The defense argued that the rebate application process was unclear about those requirements, but the prosecution countered with definitive language on the applications and outreach communications.

Judge Stephen Dunkle will decide whether or not there is enough evidence to hold Councilman Bridge to answer — if his honor’s decision is yes, the case will proceed toward trial.

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Article Topic Follows: Crime & Courts

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Jarrod Zinn

Jarrod is a North County Reporter for News Channel 3-12. For more about Jarrod, click here.

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