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Local Forecast

Warming Thursday, tracking a strong wind event this weekend

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today at 4:11 am
Published 4:18 am

Happy Thursday! We begin the morning with a mixture of marine clouds and clear skies. Winds were exceptionally strong last night and able to clear a few beach areas. You may see the marine layer slowly creep back in for a few hours this morning. Regardless we all clear out after lunch and it'll be a bright evening. Highs rise a few degrees from days prior. Expect 60s and 70s for most. Winds will be a nuisance and stronger than yesterday but no Wind Advisories yet.

A few marine clouds develop Friday morning before winds crank up and rapidly mix out all cloudy skies. Temperatures Friday will be the warmest of the workweek. Many inland areas rise to mid 80s while beaches hold into the mid 70s. Overnights will be cool in wind sheltered areas, some places drop into te low 40s.

Strongest winds projected Saturday and Sunday. This wind event will create hazardous seas, elevated fire risk and may be damaging in some areas. Hold onto your hats and plan accordingly! Data suggests areas like San Luis Obispo may see gusts nearing 40-50mph. Bring patio furniture and trash can in. We hold with warm and bright conditions into next week. Winds die down by Monday.

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Mackenzie Lake

Mackenzie Lake is the Chief Meteorologist for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mackenzie, click here.

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