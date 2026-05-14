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Animals

How a Local Non-Profit is Helping With Rising Pet Care Costs

PATRICIA MARTELLOTTI I KEYT
By
New
Published 10:42 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - Pet care needs are growing fast across the Central Coast.

Families across Santa Barbara are feeling the strain as vet bills and basic pet costs continue to climb.

C.A.R.E.4Paws is launching its Community Cares Campaign, building on more than $250,000 raised at its Happy Tails fundraiser. A $60,000 match from that event will double donations made throughout May.

The non-profit reports a sharp increase in demand for services as more families seek help to keep pets healthy and at home.

Isabelle Gullö of the agency notes rising costs are pushing more families to the edge.

More families are turning to local support programs as expenses continue to rise.

Donations made this month will be doubled.

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Article Topic Follows: Animals

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Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martellotti is a reporter for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Patricia, click here.

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