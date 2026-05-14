Groundbreaking to be Held for 1,500-unit ‘Blosser Ranch’ Development in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) - A groundbreaking ceremony is set to take place Thursday afternoon to signal the start of construction on the new "Blosser Ranch" housing development.

Located on 160 acres along South Blosser Road to the west, West Battles Road to the south, West Stowell Road to the north, and South Depot Street to the east, Blosser Ranch is a master-planned community that will include approximately 1,500 residential units when fully built out.

The high-profile property sits catty-corner from the Santa Maria Fairpark and is the last large-scale undeveloped land in the heart of the city.

The square-shaped plot of land has been used for agricultural purposes, including for growing famous Santa Maria strawberries for decades.

Initial construction work on the project actually started in February with crews levels and grading the land for what will be the first phase, a 301-unit apartment complex that will be built on the southwest portion of the property.

According to Canfield Development Inc., which is developing the project, the first phase of Blosser Ranch is expected to be competed in three years, while the timeline to finish the project in its entirety is still to be determined.

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