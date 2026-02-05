Construction Begins on New ‘Blosser Ranch’ Housing Development in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) - Initial construction has started on a new large-scale housing development that will become one of the largest residential projects planned for Santa Maria in many years.

Crews are now leveling the property along South Blosser Road and West Battles Road preparing the land for what will become the part of the Blosser Ranch master-planned community.

Work happening right now is for Phase 1 of the multi-phase project that has been in development for several years.

The overall project size is 160-acres and is bordered by South Blosser Road to the west, West Battles Road to the south, West Stowell Road to the north, and South Depot Street to the east.

The high-profile property sits catty-corner from the Santa Maria Fairpark and is the last large-scale undeveloped land in the heart of the city.

The square-shaped plot of land has been used for agricultural purposes, including for growing famous Santa Maria strawberries for decades.

According to the developer Canfield Development, the project will include more than 1,000 single family and multifamily homes, along with retail space, sports complex, school and a water retention basin.

Additional amenities include multiple shaded sitting areas, game areas, tot lot with seating, fire pits, pool and spa, interior pedestrian walkways, and Santa Maria-style BBQs with seating.

