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Santa Barbara - South County

Woman transported after flipping car on Mission Street in Santa Barbara Wednesday afternoon

KEYT
By
today at 4:12 pm
Published 4:18 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) – A woman was transported to Cottage Hospital for a medical evaluation after colliding with a parked car on Mission Street and flipping her vehicle Wednesday.

On June 3, around 1:20 p.m., first responders were dispatched to a traffic collision in the 700 block of Mission Street stated a press release from the Santa Barbara Police Department.

First responders found a woman alone in the upside-down vehicle and she was transported to Cottage Hospital for medical evaluation due to the nature of the collision after she was helped out of the vehicle shared the Santa Barbara Police Department.

An initial investigation showed that the woman was driving eastbound on Mission Street when she hit a parked, unoccupied vehicle which caused her to lose control and her vehicle to flip onto its roof in the middle of the street detailed the local police agency.

The official cause of the collision remains under investigation noted the Santa Barbara Police Department.

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