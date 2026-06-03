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Santa Barbara - South County

Hiker transported from Nojoqui Falls area with minor injuries after falling Wednesday afternoon

Image courtesy of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department
By
New
today at 4:39 pm
Published 4:50 pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – A 60-year-old hiker was transported with minor injuries after slipping near Nojoqui Falls Park Wednesday.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, crews were sent to the area for a reported hiker in need of medical aid around 1:30 p.m. off of Alisal Road near the trailhead for Nojoqui Falls.

Arriving first responders located the 60-year-old hiker with minor injuries after a fall and she was transported using a backboard and then a ground ambulance detailed the local fire agency.

The ambulance took the injured hiker to Santa Ynez Cottage Hospital for further medical evaluation and the area was cleared for visitors shared the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

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Andrew Gillies

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