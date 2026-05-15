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Tayman ties Cal Poly home run mark in lopsided win over Long Beach St.

CAL POLY WINS.00_00_33_20.Still002
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Tayman and Cal Poly remain tied for first place in Big West
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Published 7:08 am

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (KEYT) - Sweet 16 for number 16!

Ryan Tayman tied a Cal Poly single-season program home run record in the NCAA Division 1-era with his 16th home run in an 11-3 rout of Long Beach State.

The junior catcher is tied with Steve Wood (1998 and 2000) and Boyd Dodder (1997), and two behind record-holder Monty Waltz (1985). The Mustangs played in CCAA Division II when Waltz hit 18 home runs for the Mustangs.

Cal Poly (31-20, 20-8) remans tied for first place in the Big West with UCSB with two games left in the regular season.

The Mustangs used a 3-run second inning and six more runs in the seventh inning to pull away from the Dirt Bags.

Tayman put the finishing touches on the victory with a towering home run in the 8th inning to left field.

He had 2 RBI giving him 51 runs batted in on the season.

Alejandro Garza and Dante Vachini both contributed two hits and one RBI and Griffin Naess earned his sixth victory.

(Cal Poly Athletics contributed to this article).

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