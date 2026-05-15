CIF-SS Baseball & Softball results: San Marcos loses first round home game
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) -
CIF-Southern Section Baseball Division 4 First Round:
Grand Terrace 8, San Marcos 4: The home Royals fell behind 5-0 after two innings and could not climb out of that early hole as their season ends at 16-12. San Marcos got RBI singles from Landon Johnson and Quinn Melton.
(Sophomore Quinn Melton drove in a run in the final inning for the Royals. Entenza Design).
Rio Mesa 6, Hesperia 0: Spartans play at Claremont in second round on Tuesday, May 19th.
Palm Desert 11, Pacifica 7
CIF-SS Division 6 First Round:
Foothill Tech 3, Bloomington 2: Dragons host Canyon Springs in second round on Tuesday, May 19th.
Calvary Chapel/SA 8, Hueneme 2
CIF-SS Division 8 First Round:
Nordhoff 3, Bishop Diego 1: Jaxson Middough had a 2-run triple in the bottom of the third for the Rangers who play at Nuview Bridge in second round on Tuesday, May 19th. The Cardinals RBI was from Zach Fisher.
Rio Hondo Prep 14, Beacon Hill 1
CIF-SS Softball Division 2 First Round:
Camarillo 4, South Hills 3: Scorpions hosts Huntington Beach in second round on Saturday, May 16th.
CIF-SS Division 4 First Round:
St. Bonaventure 11, Valencia/V 4: Seraphs play at Harvard-Westlake in second round on Saturday, May 16th.
Oxnard 14, Pasadena Poly 0: Yellowjackets hosts Apple Valley in second round on Saturday, May 16th.
Rio Mesa 9, Segerstrom 6: Spartans at Mission Viejo in second round on Saturday, May 16th.
CIF-SS Division 6 First Round:
El Monte 11, Santa Paula 10
CIF-SS Division 8 First Round:
San Bernardino 17, Channel Islands 9
Workman 18, Valley Christian Academy 3