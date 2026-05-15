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Morning News Guest Segments

Santa Barbara Humane Shows Off Sweet Pea On Your Morning News!

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Published 5:19 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Chief Operating Officer Dori Villalon joined your Morning News to introduce the adorable and sweetest puppy, Sweet Pea.

Sweet Pea is one of 3 from a litter, alongside Rhubarb and Radish who are two months old. The Santa Barbara campus welcomed 8 new transfer animals this week and 60 animals waiting for their new homes. While Sweet Pea has already been adopted, Rhubarb is awaiting his lucky day to find his furever home right on the Central Coast.

If adopting a dog is not on the forecast, adopting a kitten is definitely in the 7-day forecast! There are 20 orphaned kittens who are ready to "meow" their way to your heart, whether it be adoption or fosterting.

Upcoming events for Santa Barbara Humane include the Fiesta Dog Parade and Costume Contest taking place May 16th at 11 a.m. at 800 State Street, where dogs showing off their best strut will be in hope of getting adopted!

Sunday, May 17th , Santa Maria Paws in the Plaza will take place, an event focusing on animals.

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Article Topic Follows: Morning News Guest Segments
adopt
adopt dont shop
KEYT
puppies
san luis obispo county
Santa Barbara
santa barbara humane
SANTA MARIA

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Andie Lopez Bornet

Andie is a Morning News Anchor for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andie, click here.

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